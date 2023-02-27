Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning Offers Comprehensive Life Care Plans Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning, based in Jacksonville, FL, is a leading provider of life care planning and consulting services to individuals involved in automobile accidents or personal injury. With expertise as a Certified Life Care Planner and as a Advanced Practice Registered Nurse with Autonomous Practice Authority in Florida, the company offers comprehensive life care plans to both Plaintiff and Defense Attorneys to help determine and quantify future health and medical care needs for those who have been injured.
The life care planning experts at Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning take a comprehensive approach to their work, considering both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of medical and quality of life needs for those who have been injured. Each life care plan is tailored to the individual's specific needs, taking into account the effects of the injury, chronic illness, or disability on their health and well-being, and providing a roadmap for optimizing their health and medical outcomes over their life expectancy.
The company provides both catastrophic and non-catastrophic lifecare plans, tailored to the individual's specific needs. For those with serious impairments such as spinal cord injuries, loss of limb, traumatic brain injury, severe burns, and blindness, a catastrophic life care plan may be necessary. For those with conditions such as disc herniations, soft-tissue injuries, spinal instability, and chronic pain, a non-catastrophic lifecare planner can help address their present and future medical needs. Life care plan reviews and rebuttals are also available as a Life Care Planner Expert throughout the United States.
In addition to life care planning services, Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning also provides life care planning expert witness services to Plaintiff & Defense Attorneys. With a background in trauma, surgery, pulmonary, critical care, sleep medicine, interventional pain, and rehabilitation, the company's Certified Advanced Practice Registered Nurse with Autonomous Practice Authority in Florida can provide valuable insights and testimony on issues related to standards of care, malpractice, and negligence of nurse practitioners.
Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning is available to provide its services to clients nationwide.
Chris McDermott
Chris McDermott
Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning
+1 904-201-9067
