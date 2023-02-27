Blog: An Armenian in Naples

As a Young European Ambassador from one of the Eastern partner countries, I am always excited and happy for the opportunity to meet with young people based in the EU, to talk about the impact that this network has had on me personally and on a lot of other young people like me in the Eastern partner countries, to reflect on its power of connection, to find out how much we are alike in our energy and readiness to change the things around us, to discover the level of difference in our worldview, attitudes, and of course to present my country: Armenia.

On 18 February, in collaboration with Europe Cafè Naples and AEGEE Naples, at the Coworking Dialogue Place, we hosted so many talented, active Neapolitan youth, curious to learn about their opportunities as EU citizens and also learn about the experience and challenges that non-EU young people face and confront different cultures.

The event was unique, as it brought the connection of youth from all over Europe one step closer, and contributed to the establishment of further connections. During the event, we tried to define the meaning of Europeanness and “non-Europeanness”, whether such terms still exist, do such terms separate us or unite us. We spoke of our differences and of the one-way street that usually leads from the EaP countries to the EU, and never the other way round. Nevertheless, as was presented in our group, the little prince who was travelling to the EU and NON-EU Planet believed in a mutually travelled road between the two planets.

As an Armenian who has lived for more than seven months in the south of Italy, where you do not usually find many Armenians, the meeting was extremely warm and familiar for me. What I liked about Neapolitan young people is their ability to combine fun and work in one. Even the most introverted personality becomes an extrovert In Napoli because the city rhythm fully absorbs you. It is easy to lose who you are, and what are your values in this vast and diverse city, but this is the phenomenon of Napoli, which accepts you as you are. It is hard to answer the question of whether you like Napoli or not, because Napoli is so many things at the same time.

I am forever thankful to the organisers and Maria Pia in particular for the opportunity to experience real Neapolitan days and, yeah, as it says in a famous movie, a foreigner cries twice when travelling to the south: first when he comes and a second time when he leaves, but I will tell you a secret – those tears are the tears of happiness for what you saw and experienced. Thank you, Napoli!