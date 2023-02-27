RacingJunk Announces Media Partnership with InsideDirtRacing.com

RacingJunk and InsideDirtRacing.com are pleased to unveil a mult-year media partnership to serve the dirt racing community.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RacingJunk.com, the flagship website of Internet Brands Automotive, is excited to announce its partnership with InsideDirtRacing.com. The two properties have joined forces for a multi-year media share collaboration where RacingJunk will serve as The Official Marketplace of InsideDirtRacing.com.

For over 20 years years, RacingJunk.com has been the go to place for performance enthusiasts to find new & used vehicles and parts from race cars to hot rods, engines, power sports & off-road vehicles, trailers & more. In addition to hosting classifieds, RJ partners with tracks, series sponsors, racers, manufacturers & experts to support all levels of the community from grassroots to professionals, connecting users with the best products, services & experiences in the industry.

This site is dedicated to covering dirt racing action from around the East Tennessee region by providing fans, racers and promoters with up-to-date information about recently completed and upcoming events. The site will offer the combined efforts of Michael Moats and Richard Allen, two of the area's most well known media sources for dirt racing information. Fan favorite drivers and tracks are spotlighted for the purpose of promoting their efforts and keeping fans in the know, while featured stories, race results, interviews and breaking news give a broader overview of the local race scene.

"Richard Allen and myself are excited to partner with a long running business like RacingJunk.com," said Michael Moats, co-owner of Inside Dirt.

Mark Menadier, Business Development Manager at RacingJunk shares similar sentiments about the relationship, "RacingJunk looks forward to sharing all the latest news and insights that InsideDirtRacing.com offers about dirt track competition with the RacingJunk membership community."

For more information about InsideDirtRacing.com check out their website: http://www.InsideDirtRacing.com.

Internet Brands Automotive Group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.

