Global Oncology Concierge Service Market-Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Concierge Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factors driving the growth of the global oncology concierge service market include various advantages associated with the adoption of concierge services such as less waiting time, high pay, and professional satisfaction. Moreover, it is projected that the market would be driven by the expanding elderly population and rising demand for healthcare services.
Browse 143 Market Data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Oncology Concierge Service Market - Forecast to 2028''
Key Market Insights
- As per the service type outlook, the evaluation & screening service type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global oncology concierge service market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the cancer type outlook, the lung cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global oncology concierge service market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Preventive Medicine and Cancer Care, Sagely Health, Cancer Care Concierge LLC, Beverly Hills Health Center, Medrio, Inc., Medix, Inc., Praeventus Health, Maryland Proton Treatment Center, and Mayo Clinic among others, are some of the key players in the global Oncology Concierge Service market.
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Evaluation & Screening
- Treatment
- Counseling
- Other Services
Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lymphoma
- Prostate Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Colon Cancer
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
