Online Premiere of Moldovan Documentary Film “A Small Country with a Big Heart”

Watch this heartfelt Moldovan documenary filled with humanity and care. Liuba Railean from Vila Roz, one of the hosts featured in the documentary film Olesea Cojocaru from Eco Resort Butuceni, one of the hosts featured in the documentary film

A little known story from Moldova of how its tourism sector opened its doors and hearts to Ukrainian refugees and showed what true hospitality means in action.

The film and its story was a way of coping with the fear of war by being there with the hosts, learning their stories, talking to refugees, recording this moment.” — Daniela Donici, Documentary Film Director

After making its rounds in documentary film festivals in Europe, " A Small Country with a Big Heart " is now publicly available for the rest of the world to see! This documentary tells the little known story of how Moldova's rural guest houses and tourism sector immediately opened their doors and hearts to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war and looking for safety. Through these stories from eight guest house hosts, we see the meaning of true hospitality in action.Last year, Moldova, one of the smallest and least known countries in Europe, welcomed almost 800,000 Ukrainian refugees into their homes and hearts, despite the country's small size of 2.6 million people and its limited resources. The international press and United Nations began to refer to Moldova as “a small country with a big heart” because of this heartfelt response.This year, as we pass the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the documentary film “A Small Country with a Big Heart” has its online premiere on Monday, 27 February, 2023. We invite you to watch this 30-minute human interest documentary on the Moldova Travel YouTube Channel.Told through the stories of eight hosts from five rural guest houses throughout Moldova, the documentary film explores the theme of what hospitality truly means and why they decided to open their guest houses to host Ukrainian refugees. They didn’t hesitate when they found themselves unexpectedly on the front line of a refugee and humanitarian crisis. Instead, they immediately opened their doors and hearts to host thousands of refugees from Ukraine, known in Moldova simply as "guests."This is the story of Moldovan hospitality and spirit. Genuine and for everyone, even in times of crisis.The Story Behind the DocumentaryFilmed in spring 2022 as Ukrainian families were fleeing their homes and crossing into Moldova for safety, the documentary film “A Small Country with a Big Heart” shares this human interest story through interviews with eight hosts from five rural guest houses throughout Moldova who were hosting Ukrainian refugees.The five guest houses featured in the film were not alone in their refugee support efforts. Moldova’s small tourism and hospitality sector supported over 10,000 Ukrainians in the first weeks and months of the war. To help coordinate these tourism support efforts, ANTRIM and Moldova Travel used its social media and website channels, normally used for destination marketing and promotion, to communicate refugee support services and connect those who needed help with guest houses, hotels and wineries providing accommodation, hot meals, transport and other assistance.Daniela Donici, one of the directors, describes why it was so important for her to tell this story through a documentary: “The film originated out of a need to tell the world what we have been through as neighbors of war and hosts of our Ukrainian neighbors. It started after days of communication on the Moldova Travel social media platforms, where we were communicating available accommodation and services for refugees. Later, I volunteered at the Palanca border with Ukraine where I would meet refugees, hug them and simply tell them that they had arrived in Moldova and were safe. After all this, one morning the idea for the documentary came to me.For me, the film and its story was a way of coping with the fear of war by being there with the hosts, learning their stories, talking to the refugees, recording this moment. It felt like I had a meaning, a purpose in these absolutely uncertain times. In the course of filming, I also discovered that if I didn't tell the stories of the hosts, they wouldn't, out of modesty. As they say "we did what we had to do".Lucia Lupu, documentary director, further explains: “At the time it was decided to film the documentary, the situation was still unstable. Everyone expected Moldova to be attacked. We didn't have time to write a storyline, so we took the camera in our hands and went out into the field. That's the charm of this film. We made it because it was the right time. While we were filming there were also some explosions in the Transnistrian region and we had no idea what we were going to capture in the shots. The protagonists of the film were very open, they answered our most personal and deepest questions. There were tears, there were smiles, there were moments of heartbreak.Through this experience, we discovered many good things about our culture and especially our education as a nation.”Reflecting upon this time and how the tourism sector responded to this humanitarian crisis, Media and Marketing Manager of ANTRIM, Alina Casian, explains: “The tourism sector of Moldova proved itself as a shining example of humanity during this humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. By tourism businesses providing support, shelter, and comfort to those in need, we are reminded of the power of hospitality to bring people together and act in times of crisis. ANTRIM members include 101 companies that represent Moldova's tourism sector and we are so proud of our wineries, guesthouses and hotels that opened their doors and focused all resources and attention to helping and sheltering our Ukrainian neighbors in need.The protagonists of the film actually represent the hosts of all the tourism guest houses in Moldova who are full of kindness and hospitality, always looking forward to welcoming guests."Director: Daniela Donici, Lucia Lupu | Image: Lucian Spătaru | Editing: Vlad Bolgarin | Sound: Alexe Pupăzan | Production: ANTRIM

