With CAGR 15.70%, Liquid Biopsy Market Size to Worth Around US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027
The global liquid biopsy market size reached US$ 1.49 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 15.70% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Liquid Biopsy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global liquid biopsy market size reached a value of US$ 1.49 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 15.70% during 2022-2027.
Liquid biopsy is a medical procedure that does not involve any surgical incision and is a suitable alternative to surgical biopsies. It allows medical professionals to gather vital information about tumors by examining a sample of the patient's blood. It helps create a tailored treatment plan by tracking changes in the tumor's genetic makeup. For instance, it can detect gene mutations of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Since it facilitates early detection screening, helps account for tumor heterogeneity and identifies drug resistance, liquid biopsy is gaining immense traction across the globe.
Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-biopsy-market/requestsample
Liquid Biopsy Market Trends and Drivers:
The global liquid biopsy market is primarily driven by the rising number of cancer patients across the globe. Additionally, the surging awareness among individuals about advanced minimally invasive (MI) procedures in cancer diagnostics is positively influencing the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities by governments of numerous countries to encourage the launch of advanced cancer solutions has catalyzed market growth. Besides this, various technological advancements in liquid biopsy to offer better procedure workflow and output are other major growth-inducing factors.
Furthermore, the increasing usage of exosomes for clinical diagnosis in oncology to provide high accuracy and reduced procedural time is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising tobacco consumption, sedentary lifestyles, and rapid expansion of the healthcare industry, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5125&method=1
Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Liquid Biopsy Companies:
ANGLE plc, Biocept Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., MDxHealth SA, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product and service, circulating biomarker, cancer type and end user.
Breakup by Product and Service:
• Kits and Reagents
• Platforms and Instruments
• Services
Breakup by Circulating Biomarker:
• Circulating Tumor Cells
• Extracellular Vesicles
• Circulating Tumor DNA
• Others
Breakup by Cancer Type:
• Lung Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals and Laboratories
• Academic and Research Centers
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5125&flag=C
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports :
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618028718/sports-analytics-market-size-growing-at-18-6-cagr-set-to-reach-us-3-097-8-million-by-2028
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618039932/interventional-cardiology-devices-market-size-business-growth-report-and-forecast-till-2022-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618047464/india-packaged-sweets-market-size-worth-inr-15-057-2-crore-by-2028-at-19-1-cagr-says-imarc-group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618193805/application-security-market-size-exhibits-17-1-cagr-to-reach-us-20-6-billion-by-2028
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618350791/at-a-cagr-16-1-uv-led-market-2023-2028-innovation-and-product-optimization-to-boost-growth
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618399996/reinforcement-materials-market-2022-leading-global-companies-growth-report-regional-average-pricing-
analysis-by-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/618543773/civil-engineering-market-size-worth-us-11-71-trillion-by-2027-industry-growth-rate-cagr-5-60
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Services Private Limited.
134 N 4th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here