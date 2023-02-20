Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size, Business Growth, Report and Forecast Till 2022-2027
The global interventional cardiology devices market size reached US$ 19.58 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 32.21 Billion, CAGR of 8.40%SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global interventional cardiology devices market size reached a value of US$ 19.58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.21 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.40% during 2022-2027.
What is Interventional Cardiology Devices ?
Interventional cardiology devices are medical equipment and guiding tools used to perform cardiovascular procedures, including angioplasty and stenting. Some commonly used devices are angioplasty balloons, stents, mitral, pulmonary, and tricuspid valves, catheters, plaque modification, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, guidewires, vascular closure and hemostasis devices, and introducer sheaths. Currently, interventional cardiology devices find extensive applications in numerous medical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), trans-myocardial laser revascularization (TMR), arrhythmia treatment, aneurysm repair, open-heart, off-pump heart, minimally invasive (MI) heart surgeries, atherectomy, embolic protection, and percutaneous valve repair.
Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Trends and Drivers:
The global interventional cardiology devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders, including coronary artery disease (CAD). Moreover, the rising use of interventional cardiology and embolic protection devices to ensure continuous blood flow and prevent blockages by capturing embolic debris is positively influencing market growth.
Additionally, the introduction of innovative bioabsorbable and drug-eluting stents, pacemakers, and drug-coated mesh tubes has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced imaging solutions, such as intravenous ultrasound (IVUS), fractional flow reserve (FFR), and optical coherence tomography (OCT) for early diagnosis and timely treatment of cardiovascular diseases, is contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, significant improvements in the medical infrastructure, and inflating consumer healthcare spending, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Who are The Key Players In Interventional Cardiology Devices Market ?
Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group Ltd. (Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.), BIOTRONIK Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ENDOCOR GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medinol Ltd., Medtronic plc and Terumo Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product and end user.
Breakup by Product:
• Stents
o Drug Eluting Stents
o Bare Metal Stents
o Bio-Absorbable Stents
• Interventional Catheters
o IVUS Catheters
o Guiding Catheters
o Angiography Catheters
• PTCA Guidewires
• Balloon Inflation Device
• PTCA Balloons
o Cutting Balloons
o Scoring Balloons
o Drug Eluting Balloons
o Normal Balloons
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
