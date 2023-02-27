Special-Lite® Welcomes Industry Veteran as New Director of Quality and Continuous Improvement
We are thrilled to have someone with Phil's breadth of manufacturing and quality experience. His commitment to continuous improvement will help us to deliver even better outcomes for our customers.”DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special-Lite, Inc., the industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames, is pleased to announce and welcome Phil Ward as Director of Quality and Continuous Improvement.
— Steve Benscoter, President, and Chief Operating Officer
Ward brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing, continuous improvement, project management, and process development.
For the past twenty-five years with Stryker Corporation, Portage, MI, he worked in multiple Director level roles overseeing large machining and fabrication operations. Most recently, as Chief Engineer, he led numerous large-scale facility initiatives focused on space optimization. He drove operational efficiencies and numerous quality improvements through his leadership of various manufacturing initiatives.
"Special-Lite is thrilled to have someone with Phil's breadth of manufacturing and quality experience," said Steve Benscoter, President, and Chief Operating Officer. "His knowledge and commitment to continuous improvement will help us enhance our quality system further and deliver even better outcomes for our customers."
Ward will be responsible for the overall quality system at Special-Lite including vendor quality management. As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, he will contribute to critical, continuous improvement projects to improve the overall experience of Special-Lite's valued customers.
Ward is a Lawrence Institute of Technology graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. He also holds a Master of Science in Management from Walsh College.
About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products at plants in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. These products include doors and complete entrance systems consisting of aluminum, all fiberglass, and aluminum/fiberglass style doors. The broad offering includes flush, monumental, or "stile and rail," fiberglass simulated wood grain, and colonial doors, panels, and framing for new construction and replacement installations in educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today it remains one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S. Special-Lite's entrance products were the first to earn GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certification, including the stringent GOLD certification formerly known as the Children & Schools Standard. Visit www.special-lite.com to learn more.
