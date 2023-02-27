Argoid Ushers in AI & Personalization for Streaming Media and OTT platforms
Argoid's AI technology enables personalization at scale, for millions of watchers, as more opt for on-demand access to content via OTT & streaming platforms
By solving real user problems through AI-powered solutions, we aim to drive growth and success for OTT and streaming media platforms and transform the way viewers discover and consume digital content.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco-based Argoid Analytics, provider of powerful AI-powered personalization tools for streaming platforms, is a company that is leading the charge in online media & entertainment technology. Argoid's AI technology recognizes individual user preferences and provides personalized recommendations for TV shows, movies, and other content, for millions of users.
— Gokul Muralidharan, CEO, Argoid
While the industry grapples with low retention and churn, this personalized experience, at scale, has been shown to increase user retention by up to 30% with clients of Argoid.
WHAT IS AI-BASED PERSONALIZATION AND HOW DOES IT WORK?
Streaming services have become an ubiquitous part of the entertainment industry, with more and more consumers opting for on-demand access to their favorite TV shows and movies. As the industry has grown, so too has the application of AI and personalization to enhance the user experience.
AI-based personalization uses machine learning algorithms to analyze user data such as viewing history, search queries, ratings and various other attributes in order to generate personalized content recommendations. This data is used by the algorithms to identify patterns and correlations in the user's behavior and to predict which content is likely to be of interest to each individual viewer. The power of AI lies in the fact that such individualized recommendations can be provided to millions of users and no two users are likely to see the exact same recommendations on a page.
THE GROWING MARKET FOR AI IN MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT
According to MarketsandMarkets, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in media and entertainment is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2019 to $4.5 billion by 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%. The increasing adoption of AI-based technologies for personalization, as well as other applications such as content creation and marketing, is clearly driving this growth.
With fierce industry competition and new platforms constantly appearing, personalized content and engagement are more important than ever. Argoid's technology assists streaming and OTT platforms in staying ahead of the competition by providing targeted promotions and recommendations that encourage users to explore more of the platform's offerings, smoothly.
In short, artificial intelligence and personalization are reshaping the streaming industry, and Argoid is at the forefront of this transformation. Argoid's expertise is all set to be invaluable in delivering tailored and engaging user experiences that keep viewers coming back for more as the online media and entertainment industry evolves and thrives.
Preethy Ann Kochummen
Argoid
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram