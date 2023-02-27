Beloud App Combines News And Social Media In Unique Way That We Haven’t Seen Yet
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new social media application combines news and social in a way that allows users to truly see both sides of a story, without interference from big tech.
“Beloud is a news-social network that was created with the intention of bringing communities together. The app was designed to help people connect over the stories that they share in common,” said Beloud’s company spokesperson. “The idea behind Beloud is to create a space where people can find news that is relevant to them and their communities, and then share that news with others.”
According to the company’s spokesperson, the team behind Beloud spent months developing the app, working tirelessly to create a platform that was user-friendly and easy to navigate.
Beloud’s community-focused, news-oriented, non-algorithmic, and privacy-focused approach sets it apart from traditional social media platforms and makes it an attractive option for people who are looking for a more meaningful and authentic online experience.
The Free Press spoke with a University of Tampa Communications student regarding news consumption and various avenues where the younger generation gathers their news and information, “TikTok is where I get my news. At least that’s where it starts. A topic will be trending and if it interests me, I will Google the topic for more information.”
But an app such as Beloud can change this dynamic by offering both the stories that matter, and social media components.
“We wanted to make sure that even those who were not tech-savvy would be able to use the app with ease,” said Beloud. “Today, Beloud continues to grow and evolve. The team behind the app is committed to making sure that it remains a space where people can connect over the stories that matter most to them.”
Beloud differentiates itself from traditional social media platforms in a few key ways.
- Community-focused: Beloud was created with the intention of bringing communities together, so it places a strong emphasis on connecting people based on shared interests and values. Users can join groups centered around specific topics or locations, and they can also create their own groups to bring like-minded people together.
- News-oriented: Beloud is designed to be a news social network, which means that it prioritizes news and current events content. This sets it apart from other social media platforms that are more focused on personal connections and user-generated content.
- Non-algorithmic: Unlike other social media platforms that use complex algorithms to determine what content users see in their feeds, Beloud prioritizes a more transparent and democratic approach. Users can choose to see content in chronological order, and the platform also provides tools to help users curate their own news feeds.
- Privacy-focused: Beloud places a strong emphasis on user privacy and data protection. It doesn’t collect user data or sell advertising, and it uses end-to-end encryption to protect user communications.
The Beloud app benefits users in real-time by providing them with up-to-date, relevant news and stories that are important to their communities. Here are some specific ways that Beloud benefits users:
-Local stories: Beloud allows users to join groups that are centered around specific locations, such as cities, neighborhoods, or even streets. This means that users can stay up-to-date on the latest news and events happening in their local communities, from city council meetings to local festivals.
-National news: In addition to local stories, Beloud also provides users with national news coverage. The platform partners with a wide range of news outlets and journalists to bring users breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that matter most to them.
-Breaking news: Beloud is designed to provide users with real-time updates on breaking news stories, as they happen. This means that users can stay informed and engaged with important events as they unfold, whether it’s a natural disaster, a major political development, or a cultural phenomenon.
-Community engagement: By joining groups on Beloud, users can connect with others who share their interests and values. This can lead to meaningful conversations, collaborations, and even friendships. Beloud also allows users to share their own stories and perspectives, which can help build stronger, more informed communities.
-Personalized Feed: You can tailor your news experience to your interests and preferences, ensuring that you never miss a story that matters to you.
- Newsstand: This provides a wide range of news from different sources and categories, so you can choose what you want to read.
- Advanced Chat: This is where you can interact with other users, share your thoughts and opinions, and join or create groups to engage in more in-depth discussions on specific issues.
“At Beloud, we believe that the power of community can change the world. Our app is designed to bring people together around the news stories and events that matter most to them, and to provide a safe, engaging space for them to connect, share, and learn. With Beloud, users can stay up-to-date on local stories, national news, and breaking events, while also building stronger, more informed communities. We are proud to offer an app that is inclusive, empowering, and always evolving to meet the needs of our users,” Beloud said in a statement to The Free Press.
“Our slogan is: Beloud… see both sides of the story”
To sign up for a Beloud account from your desktop by visiting: https://www.beloud.com/
You Can Download The Beloud App On Google Play Store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.beloud&hl=en&gl=US
Beloud will be coming to the App Store soon.
Brian Burns
The Free Press - Tampa
