VetStem Shares the Success Story of Sherlock who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for Arthritis and Knee Injuries

Sherlock

Sherlock, a large mixed-breed dog, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for arthritis and cruciate ligament injuries.

Stem cell therapy made an immense difference in his ability to live a high quality life in his older years.” — Sherlock's Owner

POWAY, CA, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherlock is a nearly 100-pound Staffordshire terrier/rottweiler mix who loved to chase his ball. According to his owner, he has big bones, lots of muscle, and an even bigger heart. Chasing his ball has always been his favorite activity but as he got older, his body started slowing down and he was diagnosed with arthritis in all four limbs. In an effort to not take away his favorite activity, his owners continued to play ball with a little less intensity. And then his cruciate ligament tore in his right knee.

Sherlock’s veterinarian recommended surgical repair in addition to VetStem Cell Therapy. To begin the VetStem process, Sherlock’s veterinarian collected fat from his abdomen while he was anesthetized for his cruciate ligament surgery. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem processing laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Four injectable doses of Sherlock’s cells were shipped to his veterinarian for treatment and all the remaining cells were put into cryostorage for potential future treatment. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Sherlock received one injection of his own stem cells into each knee and each elbow.

Sherlock’s owner reported that he responded well to his initial stem cell treatment but that shortly after, he injured the cruciate ligament in his left knee. This time, his veterinarian was able to request doses from his stored stem cells, which she administered during the surgery on his left knee. Sherlock once again received an injection of his own stem cells into each knee and each elbow.

After treatment, his owner said that his recovery went from six weeks to three-and-a-half weeks. She stated, “He healed so quickly that it surprised everyone. He was 12 years old by this time and a full recovery seemed almost too hopeful to wish for, but instead we not only got a full recovery but a faster recovery than before.” She went on to state, “Sherlock is now 13 years old and we do not run and chase balls anymore, but we enjoy walks on the beach and lots of snuggles and I am so grateful that he is still here feeling good and enjoying life with me. Stem cell therapy made an immense difference in his ability to live a high quality life in his older years.”

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. Additionally, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, 40-60% of dogs who injure one cruciate ligament will go on to injure the other cruciate ligament in the future. Because of this, many veterinarians choose to treat both knees with stem cells, even when there is only one injured knee. While there are multiple treatment options available, both surgical and non-surgical, treatment with stem cells may accelerate and improve healing within the joint. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

