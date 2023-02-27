Ubiq and Swobbee Partner to Optimize Battery Swapping Logistics for Shared Mobility, Logistics, and Delivery

Swobbee Battery Swapping Solutions for Micromobility Fleets Thomas Duscha, CEO Swobbee Christian Adelsberger, CEO Ubiq

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading mobility start-ups, Ubiq and Swobbee, are proud to announce their partnership in a joint effort to revolutionize battery swapping logistics. With a shared goal of making battery swapping more efficient and profitable for operators, the partnership brings together the innovative technologies and expertise of both companies to create a new standard in battery swapping logistics.Ubiq has developed an artificially intelligent real-time demand prediction technology and crowd-based service team, which enables highly-efficient and cost-effective shared fleet operations for shared mobility operators, automating operational services such as rebalancing, battery swapping, and vehicle safety services such as raising fallen scooters.Swobbee, on the other hand, provides the battery swapping network for shared mobility, logistics, and delivery. The company's state-of-the-art battery swapping stations and charging solutions are designed to provide a convenient and reliable way for operators to swap out depleted batteries, keeping their vehicles on the road and reducing downtime.Together, Ubiq and Swobbee will work to co-create a fully integrated and optimized battery swapping logistics ecosystem that utilizes the latest in technology and sustainable energy solutions. Among other things, the use of the Swobbee app will be integrated into the operating processes of the ubiq StreetCrowd in the future in order to be able to carry out battery swaps quickly and flexibly. An initial joint pilot project is being planned."We are thrilled to be partnering with Swobbee to revolutionize battery swapping logistics for shared mobility, logistics, and delivery operators," said Christian Adelsberger, CEO of Ubiq. "Our real-time demand prediction technology and crowd-based service team, paired with Swobbee's battery swapping network, will provide a truly efficient and profitable solution for operators.""Swobbee is excited to be working with Ubiq to create a new standard in battery swapping logistics," said Thomas Duscha, CEO of Swobbee. "Our battery swapping stations and logistics solutions, paired with Ubiq's technology, will provide a convenient and reliable way for operators to keep their vehicles on the road, reducing downtime and increasing profitability."This partnership is a significant step towards achieving more efficient and profitable battery swapping logistics for shared mobility, logistics, and delivery operators. Ubiq and Swobbee are committed to working together to create a more sustainable and convenient mobility experience for all. Shared mobility, logistics, and delivery operators are encouraged to contact Ubiq and Swobbee to learn more about how their partnership can help streamline and optimize battery swapping logistics for their fleets.For more information about Ubiq and Swobbee, please visit their websites at www.ubiq.ai and www.swobbee.de +++ End of Press Release +++Press photosCopyright: Swobbee & Ubiq – please see respective image caption.Press contact SwobbeeM3E Communications - PR agency for electromobility and new technologiesSascha Brandenburgs.brandenburg@m3e-gmbh.comPress contact UbiqGabriella Costellogabriella.costello@ubiq.aiAbout SwobbeeAs a leading Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Swobbee GmbH supportscompanies in the field of micromobility in implementing an efficient andsustainable energy infrastructure. Swobbee has set itself the task ofestablishing a mobile and sustainable energy network in order to actively helpshape the energy and mobility transition. In addition to comprehensive BaaSservices, Swobbee offers the world’s first manufacturer-neutral battery sharingsystem with a multi-modal approach for micromobility with its BatterySwapping System (BSS). This enables the risk-free, cost/benefit optimisedrealisation of numerous electromobility applications such as cargo e-bikes, escooters, e-kickscooters and gardening equipment for corporate and sitepartners.For more information, visit https://swobbee.de/ About UbiqUbiq is making sustainable mobility profitable by closing the gap between vehicle supply and demand. Our technology uses artificial intelligence as well as millions of data points to predict mobility demand and as a result, recommends vehicle-specific opportunities (when and where to reposition, charge, or swap vehicle batteries) in order to optimize shared fleet operations for future demand. In conjunction with our StreetCrowd Service, we are able to offer shared fleet operators a decentralized crowd-based service team to carry out all recommended vehicle opportunities in real-time - effectively automating the biggest pain points in the shared mobility industry (utilization and charging).For more information, visit www.ubiq.ai

