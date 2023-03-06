First Digital Stock Exchange in Uruguay brings on Cryptotrust as an investor
CFSA is scouting projects regarding blockchain technologies or initiatives that contribute to digital adoptionMONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowder successfully closed their second pre-seed round, raising the desired capital of USD 210k. Cryptotrust Fiduciara SA (CFSA) spearheaded the investor group, providing almost 45% of the investment.
CFSA congratulates and salutes its new business partner for successfully closing the round at a 1 million dollars valuation of their project.
Once their licensing process comes into completion at the Central Bank, Crowder stands to become the first digital stock exchange for startups in Uruguay.
Moreover, CFSA's co-founder and co-CEO, Martín Larzabal, will have a seat in Crowder's Board in order to leverage the structuring process of the platform, adding experience and deep understanding of capital markets.
As the first general trustee established in Uruguay focused on digital assets, Cryptotrust manages and holds custody of a menu of SPVs that offer different risk/reward profiles to its HNWI clients. These vehicles range from a diversified crypto portfolio, targeting on capital appreciation, to stablecoin investments in the Defi world as part of an income strategy.
Furthermore, in 2022 the company developed a new investment strategy focused on venture capital, hoping to enter deals in their seed and pre-seed stages of funding. At present, CFSA is scouting projects regarding blockchain technologies or initiatives that contribute to digital adoption. Crowder, being the latter case as a digital crowdfunding platform, will boost the small-sized Uruguayan capital market by giving small investors the opportunity to finance not only disruptive but innovative businesses.
