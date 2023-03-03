Submit Release
J-Easy Drops Music Video for New Song

See Me FALL

single

J-Easy

New Music Video from J-Easy, Out on YouTube and everywhere else.

COLUMBUS, GA, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J-Easy is hard at work this year. A few weeks ago he announced that he will be releasing a new album in March and today there is a new music video and song from the new upcoming album "Hate Me Love Me" The video is J-Easy standing in front of all his musical catalog as he raps this emotional song to us. Everyone can see in his eyes that he has hurt that he wants to get out, truly is his getaway from what bothers him. He has said many times that music is his escape from the world and it really seems it helps him cope.

The video is very simple but still delivers the powerful message that its striving too, it's almost like he is staring into peoples soul and letting them feel what he feels. Nevertheless J-Easy once again, expresses his feelings on this track, will the new album have more of this feel?

If they don't know J-Easy, they will soon. With how much work this artist has been putting into this he is bound to make his appearance on a much bigger stage. To watch the new music video its viewable by going to Youtube and can stream the new song on all streaming platforms. His new album "Hate Me Love Me" comes out March 24th, 2023. There are 15 tracks that makes up this album and this is just one of the songs! Make sure to follow J-Easy on all social medias.

Watch New Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yNK_cIz_VU

Stream New Song : https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jeasy/see-me-fall


Follow J-Easy : https://www.jeasyofficial.com

See Me Fall [Official Music Video]



