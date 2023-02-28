TLC Solutions Announces Industry Leading Indigo 5G Solution with Benetel and Radisys. Comprehensive Solution Provides Tactical 5G Network On-The-Go.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 28, 2023 -- Comprehensive Solution Provides Tactical 5G Network On-The-Go

TLC Solutions, Benetel and Radisys announced today the commercial availability of TLC Solutions Indigo 5G Tactical Solution, the latest iteration of the industry leading multi-technology wireless system. With the 3GPP compliant 5G package, the Indigo system now provides configurations across every generation of wireless technology. Ideal for rapid deployment, range systems, and laboratory facilities, the Indigo 5G solution delivers the comprehensive 5G capability for targeted deployment requirements.

With hundreds of networks deployed worldwide across every technology generation, TLC has been a trusted supplier of 3GPP compliant mobile wireless solutions for over twenty years. Indigo 5G represents the latest addition to the multi-technology baseline. The system is 3GPP and O-RAN compliant delivering gigabit throughput and capability aligned with the latest 5G standards.

For the Indigo platform TLC Solutions partnered with Benetel and Radisys for key elements of the solution. The Benetel RAN650 provides mission critical, ruggedized 5G OpenRAN Radio Units for various outdoor environments.

Radisys’ Industry leading 3GPP and ORAN compliant Connect RAN 5G Software provides a reliable and feature rich centralized unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) software supporting multiple 5G bands, including CBRS, to enable mission critical use cases.

Adding 5G is the latest technology collaboration that built on a long term technology relationship with both companies.

“The release of Indigo 5G is the next step in the multi-technology evolution of TLC’s 3GPP compliant systems,” said Lee Sanders, president at TLC Solutions. “Our long standing relationship with Benetel and Radisys was key to the success of the implementation. The resulting Indigo 5G solution provides flexibility for tactical 5G deployments for government, enterprise and austere environments.”

The project leverages global n78 spectrum and will evolve to support CBRS spectrum and the CBRS Alliance’s On-Go technology ecosystem to deliver increased bandwidth requirements at the network edge.

“We announced our 5G partnership with TLC Solutions April 2022, and we are pleased to see Indigo 5G solution being ready for mass market. Indigo 5G leveraging Benetel Radios represent the cutting-edge of 5G Open RAN connectivity,” said Adrian O`Connor, CEO of Benetel. “

“Advanced 5G features defined in recent 3GPP releases enable mission critical services and our Release-16/17 compliant Connect RAN 5G software ensures a robust and fully integrated solution for such use cases,” said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services, Radisys. “We are pleased to see our collaboration with TLC and Benetel resulting in the commercial launch of Indigo Tactical Solution.”

The Indigo 5G System is currently shipping and available as a tactical standalone solution as well as integrated 5G support in TLC’s multi-technology solutions.

About TLC Solutions

TLC Solutions, Inc. is the leader in providing private wireless network solutions designed specifically for portability, ease‐of‐use and tactical applications. Our networks support a variety of standards including 5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, CDMA, and EVDO. With over 200 private cellular networks deployed worldwide, TLC Solutions is uniquely positioned to support the requirements of next generation LTE and 5G networks for educational institutions, government facilities, and military deployments. www.tlcsolutions.us.

About Benetel

Benetel is introducing a variety of leading-edge Radio Units (RU) for the emerging, disaggregated 5G networks of the future with both indoor and outdoor solutions. Committed to supporting the evolving radio access networks around the world by producing hardware and related services that fully embrace the principle of OpenRAN.

Headquartered in Dublin, the organisation’s technically proficient and highly experienced team drive real innovation in the roll-out of small cell infrastructure. With its broad portfolio of outstanding off-the-shelf solutions, covering a wide range of frequency bands and output powers, its services are rounded out with first-class design and test services.

For more information about what Benetel offers the mobile communications market please visit www.benetel.com.

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital end points to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms.

Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.