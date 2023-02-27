Submit Release
Historic Bitcoin development enables support of NFTs

Groundbreaking Ordinal theory finally allows digital art to be inscribed on the Bitcoin network as NFTs

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artsy Monke, the innovative NFT collection featuring AI-generated art, is making history by becoming the first official 10,000 unit NFT collection to launch their art on the Bitcoin blockchain. Bitcoin NFTs, or Ordinals, are created by inscribing art onto individual Satoshis on the Bitcoin blockchain, and are poised to become the next huge thing in the world of digital art, already generating more trading volume than Foundation and Rarible marketplaces combined.

The AI-generated art in Artsy Monke's collection is truly unique, utilizing cutting-edge technology to produce distinctive pieces that are truly one-of-a-kind. The collection boasts a diverse range of styles and subject matter, with something to appeal to art lovers and NFT collectors of all tastes and preferences. This ground-breaking move to Bitcoin comes after the tremendous success of their Ethereum-based collection, which has already attracted a legion of devoted fans.

As the first official 10,000 unit collection on the Bitcoin blockchain, Artsy Monke is setting the bar for innovation and creativity in the world of NFTs. With their AI-generated art and commitment to expanding their brand in exciting new ways, they are sure to continue to be a major player in the world of digital art. In addition to their collection of NFTs, Artsy Monke has already expanded into other areas of creativity, with the recent release of a rock song and a racing game on Steam that serve as a utility for NFT holders.

Tim Dalton
Monke Business
