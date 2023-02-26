Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000946
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/26/23 - 1431 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Olive Sedon
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/26/23 at approximately 1431 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address on Highland Ave in Randolph, VT for a female trespassing and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers arrested Olive Sedan of Randolph for Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. She was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 4/5/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/5/23 - 0830 hrs
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.