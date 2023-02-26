Submit Release
News Search

There were 196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,625 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000946

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2/26/23 - 1431 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Olive Sedon                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/26/23 at approximately 1431 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address on Highland Ave in Randolph, VT for a female trespassing and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers arrested Olive Sedan of Randolph for Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. She was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 4/5/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/5/23 - 0830 hrs           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more