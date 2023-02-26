Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000946

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/26/23 - 1431 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Olive Sedon

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/26/23 at approximately 1431 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address on Highland Ave in Randolph, VT for a female trespassing and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers arrested Olive Sedan of Randolph for Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. She was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 4/5/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/5/23 - 0830 hrs

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.