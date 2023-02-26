Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,683 in the last 365 days.

Single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula for shoreline repair

Posted on Feb 26, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Homestead Road. The makai, or Kahuku-bound lane, will be closed on Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shoreline repairs.

During closure hours, traffic will be alternated in the mauka, or Kaaawa-bound, lane, allowing for movement in both directions.

Shoreline repairs are anticipated to continue along Kamehameha Highway in this area for approximately four weeks. Roadwork is weather permitting.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians should proceed with caution through the work zone and follow directions of flaggers. Future work will be included on weekly lane closures for state roadways at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork

###

You just read:

Single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula for shoreline repair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more