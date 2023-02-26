24/7 closure of left lane of westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway in Aiea

Main, News Posted on Feb 26, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that the left lane of westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway between Halawa and the Kahuapaani Overpass will be closed beginning Monday, March 6, 2023, for the Moanalua Freeway Highway Lighting Improvements project. Motorists are advised that the construction speed limit in this work zone is 40 mph.

The 24/7 continuous closure is needed for safety as the contractor demolishes the median barrier on the freeway and constructs new light pole foundations. The temporary median barrier footing protecting the work zone and separating westbound and eastbound traffic will extend into the travel lane. The 24/7 closure is expected to last seven weeks.

Allowing the 24/7 closure of the lane will save approximately three weeks of production time. There will be four lanes open on the westbound H-201 Freeway within the work zone.

The Moanalua Freeway Highway Lighting Improvements will upgrade the highway lighting system to current standards, add new LED lighting to underpasses, and modify median and retaining wall structures to accommodate the new lighting. This $9.8 million contract covers the lighting improvements on westbound H-201 between the beginning of the freeway in Halawa and the Kahuapaani Overpass. Estimated completion is Summer 2023.

