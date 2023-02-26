Single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula for shoreline repair

Main, News Posted on Feb 26, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Homestead Road. The makai, or Kahuku-bound lane, will be closed on Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shoreline repairs.

During closure hours, traffic will be alternated in the mauka, or Kaaawa-bound, lane, allowing for movement in both directions.

Shoreline repairs are anticipated to continue along Kamehameha Highway in this area for approximately four weeks. Roadwork is weather permitting.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians should proceed with caution through the work zone and follow directions of flaggers. Future work will be included on weekly lane closures for state roadways at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork

