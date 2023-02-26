Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming the Aqaba Meeting and Communique

HOME

We welcome the meeting held today in Aqaba, Jordan, between senior officials of Israel, the Palestinian Authority (PA), Jordan, Egypt, and the United States. This was the first meeting of its kind in years, and resulted in the Aqaba Communiqué, with commitments by the Government of Israel and the PA to de-escalate and prevent further violence. The two sides also affirmed their commitment to all previous agreements between them, and to work towards a just and lasting peace. We recognize that this meeting was a starting point and that there is much work to do over the coming weeks and months to build a stable and prosperous future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Implementation will be critical.

The President extends his personal thanks to His Majesty, King Abdullah II, for convening this historic gathering, and for the personal efforts of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi over recent weeks to establish the conditions for its success. The United States will continue to remain actively engaged in this format with all parties over the coming weeks, including through a follow up engagement next month in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 26 February, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Press Releases