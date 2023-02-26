Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: Unit Block of L Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the unit block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:10 pm, the suspects forcibly gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.