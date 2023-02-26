Submit Release
/R E P E A T - MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND QUEBEC AND CITY OF MONTREAL TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN MONTREAL/

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of Québec, and the City of Montreal will be making a housing announcement in Montreal.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and MP for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, Lionel Carmant, Minister Responsible for Social Services, and Josefina Blanco, Executive Committee representative for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness and universal accessibility for the City of Montreal, Alia Hassan-Cournol, Associate Councillor to the Mayor and member responsible for Reconciliation with Aboriginal Peoples on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, and Heather Johnston, Director General of Projets Autochtones du Quebec (PAQ), for the announcement.

February 27, 2023


3:15 p.m. ET


1019-1025 rue Saint-Hubert,
Montreal

