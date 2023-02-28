LittleStarshipStore.com Launches New Academy Collection
Proceeds To Benefit Preschool Educational Software Development
Education is essential for a child's development. With the support of LittleStarshipStore.com and its customers, we can provide quality educational software that will help children learn and grow.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LittleStarshipStore.com, an online retailer of casual clothing and accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new Academy Collection apparel line featuring the Little Starship Academy logo. The new items are now available for purchase on the LittleStarshipStore.com website, with proceeds going towards the development of engaging educational software for preschoolers by Little Starship Productions.
— Krishna Ramnath, Founder | Little Starship Productions
Little Starship Productions is committed to providing fun and educational experiences for young children, and the funds generated by this apparel line will help them in this endeavor. Their latest preschool educational software will be available on the upcoming educational software portal, AlligatorInTheElevator.com.
The Little Starship Academy Collection features a range of high-quality tees, crew necks, hoodies, and accessories, all with the Little Starship Academy logo. The items are available in a variety of sizes and colors, making them perfect for adults and children of all ages.
LittleStarshipStore.com encourages its customers to visit the website and purchase items from the Academy Collection to show their support for the development of preschool educational software. Customers can also follow Little Starship Productions and LittleStarshipStore.com on social media for updates on the progress of the project.
About LittleStarshipStore.com
LittleStarshipStore.com is an online retailer of children's apparel, offering a wide range of high-quality products. The store is committed to supporting Little Starship Productions’ development of educational software for preschoolers.
About Little Starship Productions
Little Starship Productions develops and produces engaging multi-platform interactive software apps and video content that helps preschool-age children develop fundamental cognitive skills during early childhood.
