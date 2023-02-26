Submit Release
Fw: VT Route 25 BRadford open

The roadway is now open to both lanes of travel. Drive safely 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 25 in the area of Chase Hollow Rd in the town of Bradford will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


