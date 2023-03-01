New Book, ‘Treasure Found’ Breaks the Mold as a Generous Guide for Artists Looking to Level Up Their Creative Process
Treasure Found: An Art Journey, a 5-star rated art book maps out a course for planning and developing a unique artistic process.
Treasure Found is truly a book for all the creatives out there.”BERLIN, GERMANY, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, artist and publisher Cinthia James today announced the launch of her inaugural book that maps out a course for planning and developing unique artistic processes. The book is a tutorial to starting one’s own art process, ensuring a continuous stream of inspiration and improving work.
— Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite
Treasure Found is a practical guide that supports artists in regularly creating art and improving their practice. It includes how to experiment in new art, revisiting older artwork, and practical advice like how to manage time and imposter syndrome. The book maps out a course for planning and developing a unique artistic process, supports in managing information overload and how to do a refresh. Treasure Found has over 90 original images by the author/artist that illustrate the creative journey.
I was impressed by how many of James's ideas are not just bound to the realm of illustration or pattern designs but can be applied to other artistic media such as music, writing, and poetry. Treasure Found is truly a book for all the creatives out there.
The book can be purchased through Amazon.
About The Author
Cinthia James is a passionate creative who illustrates work under the name A Tale of Art. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco, California. Cinthia currently resides in Berlin, Germany and has lived in the USA and Switzerland. She has developed her skills in illustration and pattern design by establishing an art process with activities to practice and create new work. Her aesthetic is distinguished by a playful sophistication with the use of vibrant colors and a touch of naivety infusing her subject matter with an eclectic beauty. Cinthia’s work has been profiled in Uppercase’s Surface Pattern Design Guide. She is a fashion fan and loves music, especially K-pop, with her number one group being ATEEZ.
