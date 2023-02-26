St. Albans Barracks / Crash - DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE #: 22A2001033

TROOPER: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 25, 2023, at 0154 hours

LOCATION: Route 36, Fairfield VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - REFUSAL

ACCUSED: Cody A. Mercy

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 25, 2023 at approximately 0154 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of Route 36 and South/North Road in the town of Fairfield. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the sole occupant and operator as Cody A. Mercy (31) of Fairfield, VT. Investigation revealed that Mercy was traveling east on Route 36, when he lost control of his vehicle, subsequently rolling the vehicle on its roof. No injuries were sustained from the crash.

While speaking with Mercy, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Mercy was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Mercy was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on March 20th, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 - REFUSAL.

Troopers were assisted by Fairfield Fire / Rescue and the vehicle was towed by Stone’s Towing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: March 20, 2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

