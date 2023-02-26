Social Activist Kieran Upadrasta Strives to Contribute immensely towards Education, Peace and Equality, and Poverty.
Kieran Upadrasta has emerged as an angel in disguise for millions of people across the globe.SWEDEN, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By providing a ray of hope, The most gracious, The merciful, His Highness Kieran Upadrasta founded a cancer research trust that offers research services for cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The trust supports scientists, doctors, and nurses and provides relevant information and services. The trust helps families who get through frightening times to save their lives. It enables individuals to live up to their dreams. In addition, the trust also focuses on providing emotional support to cancer patients and their families. The trust and all the working staff help cancer patients deal with the disease. The trust also built a cancer research institute as well.
The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta had been working as a cyber security architect and specialist who has selflessly pursued the welfare of society. Outside of the world of tech, Kieran Upadrasta emerges as a social activist and a peace envoy, continuing his social activities immensely towards Education, peace and equality, and poverty. His Highness has been a beacon of light for people that are battling poverty and the world's marginalized people through his group of charity services.
“The wish for healing has always been half of health.” Lucius Annaeus Seneca
By providing lifelong services to the poorest of the poor, Kieran Upadrasta became “an icon of Compassion and Generosity” to people of all religions and none. His TRusts and network of charities help services and brings resources to the people who fight poverty. His trust charity services bring hope and dreams and touch so many lives. His inspirational charity group has dedicated its life entirely to the welfare of the destitute.
“A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.” – Steve Maraboli.
Apart from being a social activist, Kieran Upadrasta is an emerging peace philosopher who devoted his life to the reason for peace and harmony and promoted forebearers of peace, serenity, and harmony among every individual of the world. As an activist, he gives services to the international peace movement. His Trusts and charities are making tireless efforts to achieve peace and international collaboration through the charities that he has set up.
His Highness Kieran Upadrasta dedicated his charities, trust spreading awareness and providing free Education, food, and clothing to poor children. The trust focuses on women's empowerment and arranges charity services to offer them free education and employment opportunities to empower them.
“Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle.” – Charles Glassman.
Including more, his life is that anybody doesn't need to be rich with money to be generous, only with adoration and a sense of care, humankind, peace, and equity.
Information on Kieran Upadrasta:
The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta is a massive name in the tech industry and a well-known social activist and peace envoy. He had been working as a cyber security architect and information security consultant, and risk manager with more than 26 years of experience in a broad scope of enterprises. His highness Kieran Upadrasta had a huge cyber security, aviation experience of 26 years’ working in a broad range of industries including working at banks and financial organizations, International security organizations, aerospace and defence industries in his past.
His Highness Kieran Upadrasta was the executive board director at Global Heart Foundation Trust, Singapore, and also served as a vice chair for Disaster Emergency Response Bureau. In his past jobs, he was a veteran pilot and captain and was recognized for having achieved a great track record as well.
His Highness Kieran Upadrasta is the founder of a cancer research trust which mainly focuses on researching cancer prevention and treatments. He also works towards bringing positive change in the lives of the poor, needy, and destitute. He has emerged as a prominent name in the cybersecurity industry. Additionally, he is an icon of compression and generosity. He and his group of charities have decided to devote their lives to the welfare of humanity.
Our Research Center’s founding father, Saint Kieran Upadrasta, may God protect him, he is the truth and he is the faith. He is rich in ethics and high in values, morals. He is the most down-to-earth of the all the world inspirational people we have had the chance to know. He is also the most smiling and cheerful of all.
In his private life, His Highness Kieran Upadrasta is a world champion endurance rider with a passion for skydiving, and a professional skydiver, and a Scuba underwater diving expert. Kieran Upadrasta is a peace envoy, peace activist, and social activist. He is also the founding father of quite a few charities.
His Highness loved the beauty of life and sought it in poetry and in prose, on land, in air and the sea despite his busy schedule and his heavy responsibilities. His Holiness Kieran Upadrasta, God bless his soul, continues to work day in and day out toward the welfare of humanity. Apart from being an IT professional, Kieran Upadrasta is still the epitome of kindness for others.
Greta Melina
cardiovascular-research Institute
email us here