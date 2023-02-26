Solomon Islands and Saudi Arabia Commit to further Strengthen Bilateral Relations.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nadi on Friday 24th February 2023 and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister confirmed Solomon Islands’ support for Saudi Arabia’s candidature to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister informed the meeting that the Solomon Islands government has decided to set up a diplomatic Mission in the Gulf region during 2023 to further strengthen and deepen its relationship with the countries in the region and step up its cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the region.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to assist and support each other through further strengthening of their bilateral relations.

