Prime Minister visits Fulton Adventist University.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, was in attendance at the Fulton Adventist University College Church Service today as their guest preacher.

Prime Minister Sogavare was invited by Fulton Adventist University authority to minister God’s word during their divine service.

Apart from preaching God’s word, the Prime Minister also spent time reminding staff and students of Fulton and members of the surrounding communities present of the importance of reading and taking instructions directly from the Word of God, the Bible.

The University also hosted the Prime Minister and his delegation to a buffet lunch following the church program.

To the Solomon Islands Community who attended the special lunch, some coming all the way from Suva, the Prime Minister encouraged them of the importance of being faithful in their service, be it study or work in Fiji.

Speaking passionately, the Prime Minister said, faithfulness in the little things we do matters most….. “ I was a toilet cleaner when I started formal employment, always making sure I was the best toilet cleaner in my office. In 17 years, I localized the post of the Commissioner of Inland Revenue. Going through tough life must be accepted. To me, it was part of my development.”

He encourages Solomon Islanders living or working in Fiji to look out for each other as family. The PM was happy to see Solomon Islanders looking out for each other.

Further, he said, all our High Commissioners or Ambassadors leaving our shores for overseas duty are charged with the responsibility to look out for our citizens in their duty country. Solomon Islands High Commission is in Suva.

Prime Minister Sogavare also had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vanuatu this evening.

The Prime Minister’s delegation return to Solomon Islands tomorrow, Sunday 26th February.

Ends///.