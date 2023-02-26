Submit Release
Whoever enters CCAC should wear face mask

MACAU, February 26 - The CCAC stated that although the Macao SAR Government has amended the measures regarding face mask and the relevant guidelines, in order to ensure normal operation of the CCAC and its personnel’s health, starting from 27th February, whoever enters its facilities should wear face mask. For those who are feeling unwell or having flu symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, sore throat, cough or runny nose, wearing face masks is mandatory. The CCAC would like to call for all citizens’ attention to the relevant arrangement and their cooperation.

