Balfour Capital Group Adding Additional Coverage In Technology. Inflation Is Red Hot- Predicts A Parabolic Move

Its never how much you can make in an investment. It is always how much you can lose. Understanding risk is the cornerstone of a solid investment strategy that will yield a solid rate of return” — Steve Alain Lawrence

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, February 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Adding Additional Coverage On The Following Sector, Technology, Industrials , and Healthcare. Inflation Is Hot- Predicts A Parabolic MoveBalfour Capital Group – From the desk of Steve Alain Lawrence and Dan Greenwood who collectively manage over quarter of a billion dollars at Balfour Capital Group , in leveraged assets classes which include Stock, Bonds, Commodities, ETF ‘s, Indices , and Foreign ExchangeInflation is red hot and US Federal Reserve in our opinion will increase rates by another 50 basis points next meeting is March 22Central Banks Interest Rates Next MeetingFED 4.75% Mar 22, 2023 Federal Reserve of The United StatesECB 3.00% Mar 16, 2023 European Central BankBOE 4.00% Mar 23, 2023 Bank of EnglandSNI 1.00% Mar 23,2023 Swiss National BankRBA 3.35% Mar 07, 2023 Reserve Bank of AustraliaRBNZ 4.75% May 24, 2023 Reserve Bank of New ZeelandBOJ 0.10% Mar 10, 2023 Bank of JapanRBI 6.50% Apr 03, 20 Reserve Bank of IndiaPBOC 3.65% No Date People Bank of ChinaBOC 4.50% Mar 8,2023 Bank of CanadaBCB 13.50% Mar 22 Brazilian Central BankWe are forecasting a potential parabolic move in the energy, technology, and commodities over the next 90 day’s .A parabolic move occurs when the speed at which the stock's or commodities price goes up or down and increases exponentially. In other words, a parabolic stock is a stock that starts going up or down really fast, and violently We realize with this type of volatility , and “the rise of the machines” with high frequency trading . It’s all about managing risk , you will see substantial opportunities to find value , both on the long side as well as the short side. We are predicting Institutional money “the smart money “,will deploy cash in our opinion , You will see large inflows of capital coming into the market.We have identified Beta value, Beta (β) is a measure of the volatility—or systematic risk—as a firm we have identified these equities and will be enhancing our coverageCRM Salesforce Inc. TechnologySTZ Constellation Brands Inc Consumer DefensiveKSU Kansas City Southern IndustrialsNOW ServiceNow Inc TechnologyGPN Global Payments, Inc. IndustrialsMHK Mohawk Industries, Inc. Consumer CyclicalWELL Welltower Inc. Real EstateUDR UDR Inc Real EstateDXCM Dexcom Inc HealthcareBSX Boston Scientific Corp. HealthcareALK Alaska Air Group Inc. IndustrialsPGR Progressive Corp. Financial ServicesNVDA NVIDIA Corp TechnologyIBM International Business Machines Corp. TechnologyZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc HealthcareAs a firm we were extremely fortunate establishing long positions in Tesla, Meta, Nvidia, Palo Alto Network , WH Grainger , and Lam Research Corp Since the beginning of January by being on the right side of the market .With Geo political events- China Ukraine and Russia , we are forecasting unprecedented volatility , so Balfour Capital Group will be deploying extensive risk reward models for its funds and its discretionary trading programs. The firm maintains, that customer service will be paramount during these volatile times. It is 24/7 deployment strategy