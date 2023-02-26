Balfour Capital Group Adding Additional Coverage In Technology. Inflation Is Red Hot- Predicts A Parabolic Move
Its never how much you can make in an investment. It is always how much you can lose. Understanding risk is the cornerstone of a solid investment strategy that will yield a solid rate of return”LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group Adding Additional Coverage On The Following Sector, Technology, Industrials , and Healthcare. Inflation Is Hot- Predicts A Parabolic Move
— Steve Alain Lawrence
Balfour Capital Group – From the desk of Steve Alain Lawrence and Dan Greenwood who collectively manage over quarter of a billion dollars at Balfour Capital Group , in leveraged assets classes which include Stock, Bonds, Commodities, ETF ‘s, Indices , and Foreign Exchange
Inflation is red hot and US Federal Reserve in our opinion will increase rates by another 50 basis points next meeting is March 22
Central Banks Interest Rates Next Meeting
FED 4.75% Mar 22, 2023 Federal Reserve of The United States
ECB 3.00% Mar 16, 2023 European Central Bank
BOE 4.00% Mar 23, 2023 Bank of England
SNI 1.00% Mar 23,2023 Swiss National Bank
RBA 3.35% Mar 07, 2023 Reserve Bank of Australia
RBNZ 4.75% May 24, 2023 Reserve Bank of New Zeeland
BOJ 0.10% Mar 10, 2023 Bank of Japan
RBI 6.50% Apr 03, 20 Reserve Bank of India
PBOC 3.65% No Date People Bank of China
BOC 4.50% Mar 8,2023 Bank of Canada
BCB 13.50% Mar 22 Brazilian Central Bank
We are forecasting a potential parabolic move in the energy, technology, and commodities over the next 90 day’s .
A parabolic move occurs when the speed at which the stock's or commodities price goes up or down and increases exponentially. In other words, a parabolic stock is a stock that starts going up or down really fast, and violently We realize with this type of volatility , and “the rise of the machines” with high frequency trading . It’s all about managing risk , you will see substantial opportunities to find value , both on the long side as well as the short side. We are predicting Institutional money “the smart money “,will deploy cash in our opinion , You will see large inflows of capital coming into the market.
We have identified Beta value, Beta (β) is a measure of the volatility—or systematic risk—as a firm we have identified these equities and will be enhancing our coverage
CRM Salesforce Inc. Technology
STZ Constellation Brands Inc Consumer Defensive
KSU Kansas City Southern Industrials
NOW ServiceNow Inc Technology
GPN Global Payments, Inc. Industrials
MHK Mohawk Industries, Inc. Consumer Cyclical
WELL Welltower Inc. Real Estate
UDR UDR Inc Real Estate
DXCM Dexcom Inc Healthcare
BSX Boston Scientific Corp. Healthcare
ALK Alaska Air Group Inc. Industrials
PGR Progressive Corp. Financial Services
NVDA NVIDIA Corp Technology
IBM International Business Machines Corp. Technology
ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Healthcare
As a firm we were extremely fortunate establishing long positions in Tesla, Meta, Nvidia, Palo Alto Network , WH Grainger , and Lam Research Corp Since the beginning of January by being on the right side of the market .
With Geo political events- China Ukraine and Russia , we are forecasting unprecedented volatility , so Balfour Capital Group will be deploying extensive risk reward models for its funds and its discretionary trading programs. The firm maintains, that customer service will be paramount during these volatile times. It is 24/7 deployment strategy
Melissa clarke
Balfour Capital Group
+1 510-736-4710
Melissa.clarke@balfourcapitalgroup.com
