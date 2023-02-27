False Eyelashes Market growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global false eyelashes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.
False eyelashes are used to enhance the look of natural eyelashes by adding volume and length. False eyelashes come in many styles with user-friendly options from eyelash producers. The industry is focusing on technological advancements in false eyelashes and smart eyelashes, which can be controlled by electronic devices such as lights, TVs, or a blink. A variety of styles, sizes, fibers, and colors of false eyelashes are readily available on the market.
Market Dynamics
The increased use of beauty products by people of all ages and the growing demand for distinctive and personalized looks are both credited with driving the market expansion. This is brought on by the do-it-yourself (DIY) strip lashes' exploding popularity among women globally, which is driving up product demand. One of the primary causes of the global demand for fake eyelashes is social media impact. Their ease of application, which does not require the services of professional beauticians or makeup artists, is an added bonus that increases their popularity.
Businesses are developing apps for individuals to experience their lash trials online. This will support the businesses' efforts to engage customers, which will increase product sales. For instance, in order to allow consumers to virtually try on eyelashes, Ardell Lashes & Beauty introduced "YouCam Makeup" in January 2018.
Today's leading corporations constantly launch a variety of marketing and promotional initiatives to broaden the customer base for their artificial eyelash products. The efforts of these businesses will boost the global demand for their products. For instance, the Eylure company, owned by Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., partnered with British TV host Emma Willis to introduce its newest line of eyelashes in February 2018.
The rising cases of eye infections and wounds owing to formaldehyde compound-based eyelashes may restrict product demand. In addition, these cosmetic enhancements can damage the corneal epithelium and conjunctiva due to their fragility.
Segmentation Summary
Product Type Segment Insights
In 2020, the individual segment accounted for the maximum growth rate of the global false eyelashes industry. Depending on the preference of the clients, individual artificial eyelashes are available in single as well as flared shapes and create a natural yet dramatic appeal. Although there are options for temporary and permanent artificial eyelash extensions, most customers opt to wear them for a long time because the process takes a lot of time.
On the other hand, the strip segment is likely to dominate the global false eyelashes industry in the forecast years. Strip false eyewear is the easiest and most popular among users of false eyelashes because it is so simple to put on. These solutions are user-friendly because they can completely cover the lash line with just one application. Their application does not require the assistance of salons or makeup professionals, which is an added benefit. Strip artificial eyelashes are also pre-styled and offered in a range of patterns for certain occasions. As a result, it receives a lot of users globally and generated a lot of revenue in 2020.
Material Type Segment
In 2020, the natural segment held the maximum share of the global false eyelashes industry. These goods are made using silk, human hair, sable hair, or mink hair. Compared to their equivalents, they are considerably lighter, finer in texture, and extremely flexible. They resemble natural lashes in terms of softness, and because they are lightweight, they are convenient and appropriate for routine use. Using real fake eyelashes instead of other component types helps users prevent cases of lash inflammation.
Distribution Channel Segment
In 2020, the online segment dominated the global false eyelashes industry and captured maximum revenue. Customers have grown to love these channels mostly because of how convenient they are. In order to prevent customers from phony products, many beauty product firms have founded their own websites. Many websites provide significant discounts multiple times per year, which somewhat makes expensive things cheap. Thus, people may shop online for the products of their choosing within their price range without sacrificing the brand, content, or quality, which is likely to spur sector expansion over the projection period.
On the flip side, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment will account for the highest rate, due to the abundance of mass & luxury category-based eye makeup items available in these retailers. Additionally, these shops frequently provide reduced cosmetics, which boosts consumer demand even more.
Regional Breakdown
The highest portion of the industry's overall revenue is likely to come from the North America false eyelash market throughout the forecast period. The growing fashion and beauty care industries in the US and Canada are to blame for the regional market dominance. Gaining a significant market share in the global marketplace is also greatly aided by the expanding impact of actors and social media influencers.
Asia Pacific fake eyelash industry is likely to increase over the course of the forecast period due to changing beauty trends and rising knowledge of the availability of different types of eye makeup products, mainly for customized eye cosmetic products. With a significant contribution from China, businesses in the area are offering an inventive selection of artificial eyelashes. The expansion of the regional market will be fueled by rising consumer knowledge of evolving beauty trends and the accessibility of a wide range of products in countries such as the Philippines, South Korea, China, and India. In the beauty and personal care sector, demand for a product changes depending on geographical variances. For example, companies design different goods for Asian women, especially East Asian women, than those for Caucasian women.
Leading Competitors
Some of the popular companies operating in the global false eyelashes market are:
Acelashes
Anr Lashes
American Industries, Inc.
Babil Lashes Factory Company
Ardell Lashes & Beauty
Bio Takara
Blink Lash Store
Emma Lashes
Dior Lashes
Eyelashes World
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.
Galash
Gianni Lashes
House of Lashes
Goldlashes.com
Lashestst BY Tsingtao Lashes
JTFIL Eyelashes
PLUMAGE Products Co., Ltd.
LOreal SA
Qingdao Elour Beauty
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Qingdao IMI lashes Co., Ltd.
Qingdao Jaunty Sky Arts and Crafts Co., Ltd.
Royal Korindah
Revlon, Inc.
XIZI LASHES
Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global false eyelashes market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Material Type, Technology, Length, Accessories, Service Provider, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Product Type
Regular
Colored
Strips
Cluster/ Accent
Individual
Others
By Material Type
Natural Lashes
Synthetic Lashes
Mink Lashes
Silk Lashes
Other
By Technology
Hand Made
Machine Made
Combination
By Length
Less than 5 mm
5 mm – 10 mm
More than 10 mm
By Accessories
Under-eye Stickers
Tweezers
Adhesive/Glue
Others (Eyelash Brushes, etc.)
By Service Provider
Hair & Beauty Salons
Lash Salons
Others (Nail Salons, Dermatology Clinics, etc.)
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Cosmetics Retail Stores
Others (Departmental Stores, etc.)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Ukraine
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Egypt
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Africa
