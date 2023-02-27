Fieldforce Inc. Announces Better Digital Infrastructure Deployments on AWS
Fieldforce announces simplifying and automating the deployment of infrastructure including 5G, IoT applications, and Smart Cities on AWS.
Fieldforce Inc., a leading global software company for digital transformation solutions, announced today that they are simplifying and automating the deployment of infrastructure including 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and Smart Cities on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The Fieldforce platform offers a no-code, out-of-the-box solution to help infrastructure companies including mobile network operators, smart cities, and utilities to quickly digitize their infrastructure deployments and maintenance. The platform leverages Fieldforce’s proprietary data model to power meaningful analytics using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help customers digitize their end-to-end processes across project management, asset management, and operations.
Now running on AWS, the Fieldforce platform gives customers access to a wide range of services and tools, including AWS's IoT and 5G offerings, and Fieldforce's network deployment and asset management solutions.
“Fieldforce is designed to be an agile, cloud-based next-generation infrastructure deployment and asset management platform that can be quickly deployed, customized and implemented to meet the changing requirements of customers, without the back-office overhead, infrastructure, and complexities of legacy systems,” says Basit Malik, Founder, and CEO of Fieldforce. “We are thrilled to make our solutions available on AWS to bring the power of cloud-native solutions to the telecom industry.”
The Fieldforce platform has been used to manage the deployment and operations of billions of dollars of assets across North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. “We have been using Fieldforce for five years and the platform has enabled us to transform our network deployment and operations capabilities. We are looking forward to the new capabilities Fieldforce will be providing leveraging the power of AWS,” said Dave Claassen, CTO of SmartSky Networks.
"AWS’s cloud capabilities in the telecom industry can help operators to build, deploy, and scale their networks faster and more efficiently," said Antonello Arpino, Head of Operations Simplified at AWS. "We are delighted to work with Fieldforce to bring the automation across the whole network plan, build and operate processes".
Customers will have access to a wide range of services and tools, including AWS's IoT and 5G offerings, and Fieldforce's network deployment and asset management solutions. The Fieldforce platform provides seamless integration with other operations support systems and business support systems (OSS/BSS) using representational state transfer (REST) application programming interfaces (APIs).
Fieldforce Inc. will be attending #MWC23 on Feb 27 – Mar 2, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Attendees are invited to learn more about the digital transformation capabilities by requesting a meeting on https://www.getfieldforce.com/mwc/
About Fieldforce Inc.
Fieldforce is one of the world’s leading cloud-based platforms that enable the true digital transformation of an organization’s core operational processes, including infrastructure deployment, operations, asset management, reporting, and analytics. The company provides a robust, customizable, and scalable platform for the deployment of next-generation communication and IoT networks. Fieldforce serves mobile and wireless network operators and their ecosystems, IoT companies, smart cities, campuses and metropolitan areas, airborne communications, renewable energy providers, and more. Fieldforce Inc. is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.getfieldforce.com
