Unique presents for guests at FYERS Co-Founder's wedding

Indian weddings are more than rituals, food, camaraderie, and gifts; this particular wedding can't get any better.

BENGALURU, India , Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's youngest stockbroker, Yashas Khoday, the Co-Founder & CTO of FYERS, tied the knot with Ambica Ladwa, an engineering graduate and UI/UX professional in Bengaluru. The couple decided to forego traditional gifts and instead gifted Equity ETFs and Gold ETFs to their guests. The guests present at the wedding were given ETFs as a unique token of appreciation.

Yashas Khoday's wedding had to be exclusive, given his achievements at such a young age. FYERS Co-Founders Shreyas Khoday, Tejas Khoday & Yashas Khoday presented the guests with the best gift ever. Being users themselves, the founders felt that this would be the best way to make guests feel special. "I'm quite minimalistic and feel gifts should be like memorable souvenirs. Most material objects wear off with the ravages of time. So, to change the notions of gifting, I thought we'll do something different at our nuptial ceremony," says Yashas Khoday.

ETF Certificates were given to relatives and friends present at the occasion. ETFs are low-cost instruments best suited for long-term investors in the financial markets. Yashas Khoday was selected in the Business World Disrupt '30 Under 30' for his outstanding work in financial technologies in 2021. He has contributed immensely to the Gen-Z and millennial traders & investors over the years.

In the picture, Yashas and Ambica can be seen handing over ETFs to their guests.

About FYERS

Founded in 2015, FYERS is a Bengaluru-based fin-tech brokerage offering innovative trading & investing platforms. FYERS gives customers access to various asset classes through its memberships with NSE, BSE, MCX, CDSL and NSDL. With over 4 Lakh+ customers, it has empowered new-age traders and investors to gain a competitive edge in capital markets.

