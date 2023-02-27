EDRM Announces CodexTen as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery EDRM Announces CodexTen as Trusted Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce CodexTen, a Litigation Execution Management service provider whose client experience ranges from boutique law firms to large, multi-location, international law firms, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

As organizations continue to rely on electronic data, eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in helping them manage their legal and compliance obligations. Robust eDiscovery technology, coupled with expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“As technology advances, the legal industry stands to benefit,” says CodexTen co-founder and partner Shawn Arnold. “However, such technology can be overwhelming to a legal professional whose primary job is to win cases. We don’t do the lawyering, but we make the lawyering easier. CodexTen utilizes advanced technology and expert knowledge to effectively manage evidence handling, streamline case workflows, and conduct thorough document reviews. We are proud to be named a trusted partner with EDRM and look forward to building relationships and sharing our knowledge with boutique to mid-sized firms in need.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like CodexTen are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance eDiscovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“CodexTen was founded in the pandemic, embodying the conversation between legal and technology,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM looks forward to learning from accomplished practitioners and partners, Clayton Romero and Shawn Arnold, as their growth takes off like a rocket.”

This partnership allows CodexTen access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about CodexTen’s litigation execution management services at https://www.codexten.com/

About CodexTen

Founded in 2020, CodexTen is a litigation execution management service provider for the legal industry whose client experience ranges from small boutique firms to large, multi-location, international firms. As technology pioneers, CodexTen can administrate case workflow by removing the technology barriers that prevent law firms from taking full advantage of artificial intelligence tools. CodexTen helps to manage a firm’s eDiscovery, evidence-handling and litigation support needs. For more information on CodexTen, please visit their website, or info@codexten.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

