Missing Teen Recovered, Two Arrested by Human Trafficking Unit

HICKMAN COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, working alongside the Tennessee Highway Patrol, have arrested and charged a man and woman accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for purposes of commercial sex.

On February 21st, TBI human trafficking agents were contacted by the THP. A trooper had performed a routine traffic stop in Hickman County, and following questioning of the two adults and female juvenile inside the vehicle, the Human Trafficking Unit was called. During the investigation, agents were able to determine the teen was the subject of an active missing juvenile search in Knoxville, and the adults were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.

The teen was taken to a Nashville facility to receive care and services. The two adults were arrested and charged. Both Chadwick Corley (DOB: 10/25/2001), of Memphis, and Zoe Whitlock (DOB: 12/6/2003), of Ellisville, Mississippi, were booked into the Hickman County Jail on one count each of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts. Bond is set at $120,000 for each of them.

Corley Whitlock