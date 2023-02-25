Happy Being Well Podcast was Nominated for The People's Choice Podcast Awards in The Health Category
We are thrilled to be nominated for The People's Choice Podcast Awards in the Health category.”UNITED STATES , February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Happy Being Well podcast, hosted by Rita Farruggia, has been nominated for The People's Choice Podcast Awards in the Health category. The podcast has made the final slate of nominees and is one of the top podcasts in its category. The People's Choice Podcast Awards is an annual event that celebrates some of the best podcasts in various categories, including health, education, technology, and entertainment.
The awards are determined by popular vote, with listeners from around the world voting for their favorite podcasts. The Happy Being Well podcast is a leading podcast in the health and wellness space, featuring interviews with experts in the field and discussions on a wide range of topics related to physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The podcast has been praised for its engaging content, informative discussions, and practical tips for improving overall health and wellness. People can listen to the Happy Being Well podcast on Apple iTunes, Spotify, i Heart Radio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or any other audio podcast platform. Plus, people can ask Alexa to play, "Happy Being Well podcast".
"We are thrilled to be nominated for The People's Choice Podcast Awards in the Health category," said Rita Farruggia, host of the Happy Being Well podcast. "I enjoy creating informative and engaging content that helps our listeners improve their overall health and well-being. It's an honor to be recognized for my efforts and to be included among the top podcasts in our category."
Listeners can vote for the Happy Being Well podcast in July 2023 by visiting the People's Choice Podcast Awards website and selecting Happy Being Well in the Health category. Voting will remain open until the end of August 2023, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony online. Happybeingwell.com will be streaming the online awards show on the Podcast Page.
About The Happy Being Well Podcast
The Happy Being Well podcast is a leading health and wellness podcast that features interviews with experts in the field and discussions on a wide range of topics related to physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Hosted by Rita Farruggia, the podcast provides practical tips, insights, and inspiration for improving overall health and wellness.
