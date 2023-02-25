Submit Release
Happybeingwell.com Offers Free Gift Consultations to Customers Over Zoom Calls

Happy Being Well is a online wellness store to shop for leggings, natural candles, natural bath soaps, natural facial masks, crystals and much more natural wellness products.

UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happybeingwell.com is pleased to announce that it is now offering free gift consultations to its customers over Zoom calls. This new service is designed to help customers find the perfect gift for their loved ones and make their shopping experience easier and more enjoyable.

With holidays, and birthdays, finding the perfect gift for friends and family can be stressful and time-consuming. That's why Happybeingwell.com is offering this new service to help customers find gifts that are thoughtful, personalized, and aligned with their recipient's wellness goals. During the free gift consultation, customers will have the opportunity to speak with a wellness expert who will guide them through the process of choosing the perfect gift. The consultation will include a discussion about the recipient's wellness goals and preferences, as well as recommendations for products that align with those goals. Customers will also have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the products or the gift-giving process.

"We know that shopping for gifts can be a daunting task, especially when you want to find something that is both meaningful and useful," said Rita Farruggia, Founder of Happybeingwell.com. "That's why we're excited to offer this new service to our customers. By providing personalized gift recommendations and expert guidance, we hope to make the gift-giving process easier and more enjoyable for everyone."

To book a free gift consultation with Happybeingwell.com, customers simply need to visit the website page, Gift Consultation located under the Blog Menu to book a complimentary gift consult. A wellness expert will then be in touch to schedule the Zoom call.

About Happybeingwell.com
Happybeingwell.com is an online retailer of natural wellness and beauty products, offering a wide range of high-quality natural products to help customers achieve their health and wellness goals. With a focus on natural, sustainable, and ethically sourced products, Happybeingwell.com is committed to providing its customers with the tools and products they need to live a healthier, and happier life.

