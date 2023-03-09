Barbara Pierce Delivers a Tale of Regret
A cautionary story of what rash decisions can lead toCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Barbara A. Pierce’s original folktale entitled “The Emperor’s Regret,” the well-known adage of “haste makes waste” is revisited via the cautionary tale of Emperor Paheni and his predilection for rash decisions.
This ultimately heartwarming story about a young boy who recognizes the importance of thinking first before acting is a great tale not just for young people, but for the older generations as well. In the story, Paheni is a young emperor who is starting to understand all the responsibilities that come with bearing the crown. Being a teen who is only now learning to deal with impulse control, Paheni is unable to cope with the regimented lifestyle that he now has to lead. And thus, he decides that he needs to do something about it.
Paheni decides to get the help of wise elder and magician Haknobee to tackle his problem. With the elder’s help, the young emperor is able to find a way to pursue his desire to have less responsibility. However, when he changes his life, the young man is surprised that the life he envisioned for himself was not exactly all he was expecting it to be. And thus starts the twists and turns of Paheni’s new life, as well as the start of the emperor’s regret at not thinking his decision through.
This is by no means Barbara Pierce’s first book. An elementary school teacher all her life, Ms. Pierce started writing children’s books when she retired from teaching full-time in 2003. Some of her best works are from her latest series of books called “Remembering Our Black Trailblazers and Their Legacies,” of which there are currently two volumes.
“The Emperor’s Regret” is now available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube