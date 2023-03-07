Pierce Publishes Charming Educational Story on Making Decisions
“The Emperor’s Regret” shines through due to its likably flawed protagonistCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Emperor Paheni decides to do something about the mounting responsibilities he has as the ruler of his domain, he makes a snap judgment that upends his life as he knows it – but not for the better. This leads to “The Emperor’s Regret,” a book about a boy whose decision leads to a completely different resolution from what he envisioned.
Author Barbara A. Pierce has been teaching all her life. Currently residing in Pennsylvania, Ms. Pierce was a teacher by profession. She taught elementary students for nearly four decades, up until her retirement in 2003. She then still continued working as a substitute teacher afterward.
However, her true vocation at this time became writing stories for children. These stories with moral lessons serve as the continuation of her life’s work as an educator. Ms. Pierce says that the response her books get from readers inspires her to keep on writing; to date, she has published ten titles designed to entertain and educate both young and old, and she has no plans of stopping.
“The Emperor’s Regret” is one of these ten books. In the book, the emperor Paheni is a young and temperamental emperor who starts losing patience with the drudgery of responsibilities that came with the position of emperor. Paheni was young, and he wanted to have the time to pursue his own personal pleasures.
In order to do this, Paheni decided to call upon the services of Haknobee, a wise elder of the land. Haknobee was known and respected for being a wise man, but he was also known for his magic. Paheni wanted the old man to help him achieve his goal through his wisdom and expertise.
The young emperor is able to significantly reduce his responsibilities in life. However, he discovers that perhaps his decision was not without its own repercussions, and he then slowly comes to regret ever making it without getting a second opinion first.
Barbara Pierce’s “The Emperor’s Regret” is a beautifully illustrated book that will enrapture young readers and charm older ones. Grab a copy today from bookstores or on Amazon to purchase a copy online.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com