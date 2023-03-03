Barbara Pierce’s Young Emperor and His Disastrous Decision-making

How Emperor Paheni learned that sometimes getting what you wished for is not always a good thing

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immerse in the story of “ The Emperor’s Regret ,” a folktale about thinking decisions through before acting on them. In this delightful story set in the jungles of East Asia, Barbara A. Pierce takes readers through the misadventures of a young emperor whose decision-making skills need a little bit more fine-tuning.Emperor Paheni is a young East Asian ruler who has a problem. His job of ruling his empire took up pretty much every waking hour of his life. Of course, what else would one expect from an emperor? However, his youthful spirit could not abide by the way things were. He wanted to live with enough time to devote to his own pursuits and pleasure, and Paheni’s current life could not afford that.In his frustration, the Emperor decided to turn to an elder from his land for help. The wise man Haknobee was a man who was respected by his people. But more importantly, he was somebody who had access to great magic, and Paheni was certain that if anybody could help him out with his quandary, it was Haknobee.His belief was not misplaced; with the wise man’s help, Paheni was able to finally achieve his dream of having a life with fewer responsibilities. However, the life he dreamed of was not everything he believed it would be. The reality of living away from his office was not as freeing or as easy as he thought, which would lead to him regretting his decision in the first place.Barbara Pierce believes in teaching both children and the adults who read them stories. Whether it be in school – which she did for nearly four decades as an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania – or through the books she writes, Ms. Pierce believes that there are some moral lessons that people just shouldn’t forget about.Find out how Paheni overcomes his troubles in “The Emperor’s Regret.” Out now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle on Amazon.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.