Barbara Pierce Teaches the Value of Thinking Things Through
“The Emperor’s Regret” touches on the importance of avoiding rash decisionsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “The Emperor’s Regret,” the young Emperor Paheni journeys away from the throne of his land in his quest to escape the responsibilities of his title and live the life of his dreams. That is, up until it becomes a nightmare that he comes to regret.
In this cautionary tale by Barbara A. Pierce, the young protagonist Paheni is the blood ruler of an empire. He does his work dutifully, but the unrest within him keeps on growing day by day. That’s because Paheni wants to have the time to live his life and pursue his own pleasures. His current job kept him from doing just that, due to the many responsibilities that come with the job description.
One day, Paheni makes the snap decision to just let go of his blood right as emperor. He does this with the help of Haknobee, an elder well-known and respected throughout the land, and rumored to be the wielder of great magics. But not everything goes as smoothly as expected. The freedom that Paheni expected to enjoy once he no longer had his responsibilities as emperor was short-lived as soon as the reality of living without the backing of the kingdom started to sink in.
What makes Barbara Pierce’s narratives so great is that each one carries with it a lesson. Having taught elementary school for thirty-five years, this comes naturally for Ms. Pierce as even upon retiring in 2003, she still filled in as a substitute teacher for her former colleagues from time to time. However, she shifted from the classroom to the books that she wrote for children as her main instrument of instruction post-retirement. To date, she has written ten books for children, and each one aims to impart an important life lesson that everybody needs to remember growing up.
“The Emperor’s Regret” is ultimately a story about slowing down and thinking through decisions. Emperor Paheni would have been able to avoid the heartache and troubles he encountered had he taken the time to sit down and ponder his decision before making it.
But if there’s one decision to not think about too much, it’s the decision to get a copy of “The Emperor’s Regret.” Available now in various formats from major online bookstore resellers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube