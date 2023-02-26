Visual Meditation Adventure and Secret Oracle Messages
Visit extraordinary Online 3D art exhibitionsMADURAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mysterious art exhibitions Moon Magick and Secret Gates – Magickal Blossoming and Secret places by artist MAriska MA Veepilaikaliyamma invite to a magickal visual meditation adventure.
Secret oracle messages
Every artwork presented in the online 3d art exhibitions hides a secret oracle message. The exhibitions invite the viewer to take some time for a visual meditation and be open for spontaneous insights. Each painting creates a magickal portal with a distinct symbolic meaning celebrating the Earth-, Nature- and Moon-Goddesses.
Drumming and painting rituals
Before the creation of each artwork, MAriska MA Veepilaikaliyamma performs a ritual comprising meditation, dancing and drumming. The energies circulate, continue flowing, and finally manifest them as an artwork.
Self-made natural colours
For her artworks, MAriska MA Veepilaikaliyamma only uses self-made natural colours. The ingredients are milk/ soya powder and various natural pigments such as turmeric and indigo. She fabricates her own organic beeswax varnish for protecting the artwork.
Online 3D art exhibitions until August 1, 2023
Beside organising her offline art exhibitions, MAriska MA Veepilaikaliyamma started an online 3D art gallery using artplacer. For visiting the art exhibitions, just click the art exhibition link for Moon Magick and Secret Gates and the link for the online art exhibition Magickal Blossoming and Secret Places
