Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 368

A RESOLUTION

Urging the United States Department of Agriculture to include 2%

and whole milk in the Nutrition Standards for the National

School Lunch and Breakfast Programs and as a Smart Snacks

option and urging the United States Department of Health and

Human Services to recommend to the Dietary Guidelines

Advisory Committee to modify the milk standard to include 2%

and whole milk.

WHEREAS, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of

2010 which put restrictive regulations on the consumption of

whole milk in schools; and

WHEREAS, In the first two years the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids

Act of 2010 was enacted, 1.2 million fewer students drank milk

with their lunch, yet still had access to sugary drinks that

offer little to no nutritional value; and

WHEREAS, Implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act

of 2010 has had a negative health and nutrition impact on

children and negative economic impacts in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, According to the Team Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania

Department of Agriculture Economic Impact of Agriculture in

