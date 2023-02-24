Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 368
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 368
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
48
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL, ARGALL, COLEMAN, GEBHARD, AUMENT,
PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, ROTHMAN, YAW, LAUGHLIN,
MARTIN, BAKER, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL,
STEFANO, L. WILLIAMS AND LANGERHOLC, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Urging the United States Department of Agriculture to include 2%
and whole milk in the Nutrition Standards for the National
School Lunch and Breakfast Programs and as a Smart Snacks
option and urging the United States Department of Health and
Human Services to recommend to the Dietary Guidelines
Advisory Committee to modify the milk standard to include 2%
and whole milk.
WHEREAS, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of
2010 which put restrictive regulations on the consumption of
whole milk in schools; and
WHEREAS, In the first two years the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids
Act of 2010 was enacted, 1.2 million fewer students drank milk
with their lunch, yet still had access to sugary drinks that
offer little to no nutritional value; and
WHEREAS, Implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act
of 2010 has had a negative health and nutrition impact on
children and negative economic impacts in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, According to the Team Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania
Department of Agriculture Economic Impact of Agriculture in
