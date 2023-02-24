Submit Release
Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 368

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 368

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

48

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL, ARGALL, COLEMAN, GEBHARD, AUMENT,

PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, ROTHMAN, YAW, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, BAKER, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL,

STEFANO, L. WILLIAMS AND LANGERHOLC, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Urging the United States Department of Agriculture to include 2%

and whole milk in the Nutrition Standards for the National

School Lunch and Breakfast Programs and as a Smart Snacks

option and urging the United States Department of Health and

Human Services to recommend to the Dietary Guidelines

Advisory Committee to modify the milk standard to include 2%

and whole milk.

WHEREAS, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of

2010 which put restrictive regulations on the consumption of

whole milk in schools; and

WHEREAS, In the first two years the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids

Act of 2010 was enacted, 1.2 million fewer students drank milk

with their lunch, yet still had access to sugary drinks that

offer little to no nutritional value; and

WHEREAS, Implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act

of 2010 has had a negative health and nutrition impact on

children and negative economic impacts in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, According to the Team Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania

Department of Agriculture Economic Impact of Agriculture in

