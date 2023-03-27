Charles Daff, Renowned Bankruptcy Law Expert, Says Self-Reflection Not Income, is Top Priority in Post-COVID-19 World

Charles Daff

Looking inward and making decisions based on personal beliefs and values instead of financial gain is the new norm.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Daff, Renowned Bankruptcy Law Expert, says self-reflection is a top priority in a post-COVID-19 World. “The pandemic made people aware of their own mortality,” says Daff. During the pandemic, the way people lived and conducted business abruptly changed, giving many individuals plenty of opportunity to think of a new purpose and goals for the future, Daff explains. “The pandemic brought routines, habits, and daily living routines, driven by unconscious thoughts and actions, to a halt for most people,” Daff adds.

“COVID-19 created a universal turning point for people to confront the question - How will I spend the time in my life that remains? This question common enough in our culture takes on a new meaning for all aspects of daily life in the new world after COVID-19,” says Daff.

A common pattern for many people has been leaving their jobs in search of self-fulfillment and contentment. “In fact, many people during the past two COVID-19 years chose to fundamentally alter their pre-pandemic path. More than 30 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in the second half of 2021, the equivalent of the entire population of Texas,” states the Los Angeles Times. For many employees looking for a new beginning and better job opportunities, the employment departure has become a “turning point.”

“The worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 gave people a pause to ask, ‘Who am I really?’ And the answer to this question continues to arise in as many ways as there are people,” informs Daff.

Finding time to reflect on achieving aspirations and obtaining success in all aspects of life has become the main concern for many people, Daff says. According to the Los Angeles Times, “there is more to the ‘Great Resignation’ than just dissatisfaction with salary. Many who left their jobs were looking for more respect and meaning, a trend that continues.” Changing careers for personal reasons and not a monetary reward is the new standard for workers. “Nearly a third of U.S. workers younger than 40 reported that they’ve thought about changing their occupation since the start of the pandemic,” the site notes. Daff says finding something more rewarding than a paycheck is how one finds the meaning of self-identity.

“The possibility for creating a new sense of who you really are and what really matters to you comes in those moments of silence and wonder for each of us,” Daff concludes.

