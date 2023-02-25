bitsensing Launches Traffic Insight Monitoring Sensor to Revolutionize Smart Traffic Infrastructure

This New Innovation Provides Real-Time Traffic Monitoring with Advanced Features That Provide Insights to Improve Traffic Conditions

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, South Korean imaging radar company bitsensing announces the launch of the Traffic Insight Monitoring Sensor (TIMOS), the premiere monitoring sensor solution revolutionizing smart traffic infrastructures. bitsensing's 24GHz TIMOS, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform, is the first Intelligent Transport System radar with edge AI computing going beyond existing traffic systems to bring unprecedented insights for traffic management.

The new single device solution is designed to enable the ultimate smart city environment by delivering accurate and reliable real-time detection of endless possibilities occurring on the road today including traffic statistics, incidents, violations, and ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival). With carefully structured sensor fusion tracking, the system provides precise object classification without the use of any external systems keeping resources efficient and cost effective.

"This ground-breaking technology is directly combating traffic accidents and pedestrian deaths – both which have increased steadily over the last few years," said Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing. "Our experienced team of talented engineers and innovators at bitsensing created the powerful product TIMOS to continue to exceed the industry standard in radar solutions while paving the way for the safest and most advanced smart city infrastructure."

Using bitsensing's expertise in signal processing, TIMOS detects presence, the average speed of detection zone, queue length, and ETA. With the advanced detection information, TIMOS enables the tracking of events on the road, including speed violation, lane violation, wrong-way driving, queue length excess, unauthorized stop, lane change, and jaywalking. TIMOS was developed to provide accuracy, reliability, and convenience in traffic management.

TIMOS detects up to 256 vehicles running up to 320km, spanning eight lanes, optimized for a broad range of traffic environments and curved roads. Sixty-four customized zones can be set for eight different events to track multiple situations on complex roads and give real-time analysis. The high compatibility with the central system allows easy management and automated software updates, eliminating any need for manual adjustments on the device requiring resource and traffic blockage.

TIMOS is already installed in several cities in Korea including Wonju, Jeju-Do, Seongnam-si, Daegu, and global areas including Mcity – University of Michigan, and Italy.

Ultimate Smart City Solution

The all-in-one solution brings new possibilities for monitoring the traffic infrastructure. Keeping resources efficient and cost effective, traffic supervisors can rest at ease knowing that the system will provide analysis of the road. This all-in-one solution creates an easier and advanced way of building policies along the roads, as well as utilizing the insight data to create smart traffic light management and real-time incident detection for the ultimate smart city.

Unmatched Real-Time Accuracy and Reliability

The innovative architecture of sensor fusion technology through MIMO antenna operations, high-resolution video capability, and the NVIDIA Jetson platform for AI processing allows the detection of stopped vehicles for consistent and seamless data. TIMOS provides stable, accurate, and robust sensing performance adding intelligence into traffic systems.

The Very First Edge AI Computing ITS Radar Delivering Autonomy

Accelerating the end-to-end process of traffic management, the single device creates full autonomy in tracking information on the road, detecting incidents, and even for maintenance. After the initial installation, no additional manual actions or external resources are needed with the automated system updates and positioning features. TIMOS delivers the utmost convenience and intelligence for all road users.

TIMOS is well on its way to become an award-winning innovation itself as the first model of bitsensing's traffic sensor was awarded the CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities category.

bitsensing is a member of NVIDIA Metropolis — a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications to make spaces and operations safer and more efficient — and NVIDIA Inception, a free, global program that nurtures cutting-edge startups.

To view the TIMOS informational video, please visit https://youtu.be/vusFvq7roRE. You can also check the real-life demonstration of the TIMOS features by visiting https://youtu.be/f_bIHqkmGi8. If you are interested in learning more about our radar solution offerings, please visit http://www.bitsensing.com.

About bitsensing

bitsensing is an imaging radar technology company committed to building reliable smart cities and elevating connected living by designing cutting-edge sensor fusions and AI solutions that bring unprecedented intelligence to smart living. Founded in 2018 by seasoned automotive radar experts, bitsensing is one of the only startups delivering optimal technologies that meet and exceed the high level of reliability and convenience that the industry demands with automotive grade radar technology. bitsensing is transforming possibilities to bring democratization of smart life in mobility, smart home and building, robotics, security, wellness, and beyond.

