Education Start-up EERIV Europe UAB helps foreign students study in top European universities
Europe is home to some of the most prestigious universities in the world. According to the 2023 Times' rankings (https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/12/29/europes-highest-ranked-universities-which-countries-are-performing-the-best-in-the-global-), 36 universities are in the Top 100 while 15 are in the top 50. That is why students from around the planet dream of attending them to boost their career prospects and land a high-paying job. However, the application process can be very overwhelming for foreign students. This is where education services start-up; EERIV Europe UAB is trying to help.
The start-up was founded in Vilnius, LITHUANIA, and helps students navigate the paperwork and admission process so they can get started quickly. In a short period, the company has helped thousands of students, especially those who are not familiar with the European education system. Overcome barriers such as language or cultural differences to get a world-class education.
Speaking on occasion, Esong Flaubert Elong, the founder of EERIV Europe UAB, said, "At EERIV Europe UAB, we understand the importance of higher education and how it helps people escape poverty, improve their living standards and become productive members of society. We take pride in being able to help students with support and guidance so they can turn their ambitions into a reality by getting an education in Europe. Our mission is to ensure lack of information or access does not come in the way of them getting an international educational experience."
They have strategic partnerships in place with top universities and handhold students throughout the entire documentation process. Their comprehensive application package includes guidance with admission application assistance, travel itineraries, visa checklist, and more.
He continued, ‘We also assist with scholarship and grant applications so that money doesn’t come in the way of quality education. Our team guides students on the European scholarships available in places like France, the UK, Sweden, and Germany.”
Students that want to study in Europe can visit their website and go through their list of partner programs and institutions: https://eeriveurope.com
About the Company
EERIV Europe UAB is a start-up founded in Vilnius, LITHUANIA, by Esong Flaubert Elong. The company is dedicated to facilitating every aspect of education, habitation, and entrepreneurship. Their comprehensive range of services includes educational consultation, digital marketing, and legal consultancy. In a short period, they have become the go-to resource for anyone looking to pursue their education in Europe.
