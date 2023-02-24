CSSI Commissioner Visits Auki Corrections.

Commissioner Forau inspects the guard of honour mounted by ACC staff.

CSSI Commissioner Mr Mactus Forau meets with Auki Correctional Centre Managements and Staff during the visit.

Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr Mactus Forau has recently visited Auki Correctional Centre (ACC), as part of his first ever visit since been appointed to the position of Commissioner.

The official visit was strategically to oversee the Centre functions, meet with officers, inmates and Provincial key stakeholders and other important CSSI business matters.

Speaking during his official visit Commissioner Forau acknowledges and thanks the ACC Commandant and staffs for mounting a guard of honour parade and their commitment and support rendered towards the Commissioner and Executive Office.

Forau highlighted a lot of important aspects for the organisation in terms of Human Resources Capacity Developments, Infrastructure developments, Staffs Discipline and Performance and Correctional Service Solomon Islands Strategic Plan 2023-2026.

“It is very important to factor your responsibility and have respect to each other as we progress together. The Government and people of Solomon Islands are expecting us to display and demonstrate professionalism to our carrier path”.

He urges correctional officers to maintain discipline and standard on wearing of uniforms, it is a symbol of authority and trust the people of Solomon Islands placed on us and we must respect it,

“I know you are shaping in good standard here and acknowledge your Commandant, Head of Departments and Ranks and files for the professionalism you have demonstrated, maintained this”, says Forau.

Meanwhile, Supervising Commandant of Auki Correctional Centre Mr Benjamin Firbae acknowledge and thank the Office of the Commissioner for kind support done to ACC in ensuring the Centre operates 24/7 with no major incidences.

“Since taking over the Supervising Commandant position in Auki Correctional Centre, I never have any official visit like this, likewise I acknowledge the timely visit and giving us a positive assurance and provisions”.

“I once again acknowledge the Commissioner and the Executive for continuing with their great support to Correctional Centres around Solomon Islands. My staffs will strive to perform to the best of our ability in our daily work purposely to meet what the government and people of Solomon Islands requires or expect from us”, says Firibae

His staffs are looking forward to continue working together with the Commissioner Office and pledges their prodigious support for a better and prosper Correctional Service of Solomon Islands.

A courtesy visit was also held with the Premier of Malaita Province Hon Martin Gaote’e Fini, Malaita Provincial Police Commander Mr Leslie Kili and Auki Public Solicitor, Principal Legal Officer Mr Oxley Limeniala during this official visit.

CSSI Press