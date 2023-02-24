PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement in Response to Harris County’s Waste of Taxpayer Resources

TEXAS, February 24 - February 24, 2023

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement in Response to Harris County’s Waste of Taxpayer Resources

(AUSTIN) — Once again, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is resorting to threats and strong-arm tactics to shift blame for her failed policies and ongoing efforts to defund law enforcement. She has attempted to silence the citizens of Harris County whose safety she has jeopardized to further her political ambitions. She walked out on law enforcement when they came to a Commissioners Court meeting in their effort simply to be heard on critical issues impacting public safety.

Judge Hidalgo is finally encountering resistance that she can’t silence.

Earlier this week, my office received a call from the Harris County budget director. Unfortunately, the call was disingenuous. Instead of opening a line of communication, the call was sadly just part of another effort to silence any criticism of Judge Hidalgo. Clearly it was a bad faith effort as my office received a letter last night that once again resorted to baseless and childish threats of litigation.

Harris County taxpayers deserve better! Rather than paying overpriced lawyers for frivolous lawsuits, Judge Hidalgo should use those precious taxpayer resources to fund law enforcement.